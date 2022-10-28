Kelly Marcel to Direct Sony’s ‘Venom 3,’ Starring Tom Hardy

After writing and producing the first two “Venom” movies, Kelly Marcel has been tapped to direct the upcoming third movie for Sony Pictures.

The project is still in early development, but star Tom Hardy is set to return as the lethal protector Venom, one of Sony’s slate of Marvel characters. Marcel and Hardy will produce the new movie and developed its story, details of which are being kept under wraps, with Marcel handling the screenplay.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are also producing.

In addition to the “Venom” movies, Marcel is best known for writing the screenplay for 2013’s “Saving Mr. Banks” and kicking off the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise with the script for the first film in 2015. “Venom 3” marks Marcel’s feature directorial debut. She is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

News of the third “Venom” movie follows the 2021 release of sequel “Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis, which earned $507 million worldwide (excluding China). The first “Venom,” directed by Ruben Fleischer, hit theaters in 2018, earning $856 million worldwide, giving the franchise a combined $1.3 billion global gross. Following those back-to-back box office successes, Sony announced that a third film was in the works during their CinemaCon presentation in April.

In “Venom,” Hardy stars as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom. The character(s) last appeared in a credits scene of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but it’s unclear which of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters — which also includes baddies like Morbius, as well as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, both with standalone movies in the works — might show up in this project.

Deadline was first to report news of Marcel’s new role in the franchise.