Keke Palmer Shuts Down Comparisons to Zendaya or ‘Anyone’: ‘I’m an Incomparable Talent’

Keke Palmer stood up for herself as an “incomparable talent” following a comparison to Zendaya that went viral on social media. A tweet posted July 23 compared Palmer and Zendaya’s careers as an example of “how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” Both stars got their starts on popular children’s TV shows before having careers that include music, Emmy wins and headlining Hollywood tentpoles.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers,” the viral tweet reads. “This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer fired back in her own social media post. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.

Palmer continued in a follow-up post, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

“Nope,” the Jordan Peele-directed UFO thriller starring Palmer opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, topped the box office in its debut weekend with $44 million. While below projections, that number is still a win for one of the summer’s only original R-rated studio movies. Palmer has earned universal acclaim for her leading turn.

“Kaluuya, so sly, communicating mostly through his sharp gaze, and Palmer, whose fast-break aggro style acquires more heart as the movie goes on, make the Haywoods adult siblings we feel invested in,” wrote Variety’s film critic Owen Gleiberman in his review.

“Nope” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different. https://t.co/Cmy1CXGQeI pic.twitter.com/etO27HVN0Y — Melinda Eg (@NBAgladiator) July 23, 2022