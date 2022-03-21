Keira Knightley-Voiced Animated Biopic ‘Charlotte’ Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Keira Knightley-voiced animated biopic “Charlotte” has an official trailer.

The feature, from Good Deed Entertainment, the studio behind “Loving Vincent,” tells the story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who was murdered in Auschwitz at the age of 26.

“Charlotte” is directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana and features the voices of Jim Broadbent (“Downton Abbey,” Brenda Blethyn (“Pride and Prejudice”), Sam Claflin (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”), Eddie Marsan (“Ridley Road”), Sophie Okonedo (“Death on the Nile”) and Mark Strong (“1917”).

It also features one of the last performances from “Peaky Blinders” star Helen McRory, who died of cancer in 2021.

A French version of the film stars Marion Cotillard (“Inception”) as Charlotte.

“I believe this film is going to connect with young creative women,” producer Julia Rosenberg told Variety. “It’s a war story, it’s a refugee story, but it’s really a biopic of an artist who’s been overlooked. She invented the graphic memoir, she played with autofiction and did all of these conceptual things that are now widely used. She’s one of the great artists of the 20th century.”

“I was blissfully ignorant of how animation is normally developed, which is through storyboarding,” she recalled. “Not knowing that, I developed this as I would a live-action film and spent four years working on the screenplay with Erik Rutherford, who did a lot of very heavy lifting. Then writer David Bezmozgis came on and worked on geometrically refining the character development — it was a lovely collaboration.”

The film opens in U.S. theaters from April 22.

Watch the exclusive trailer below: