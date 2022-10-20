Ke Huy Quan Details ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion With Harrison Ford After 38 Years: ‘My Heart Is Pounding’ and He Asks, ‘Are You Short Round?’

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford broke the internet in September when they reunited for the first time in over three decades. The two actors snapped a viral photo together at Disney’s D23 convention. Now in an interview with The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan, Quan detailed the moments leading up to that beloved reunion photo.

“We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there,” Quan said. “We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,'” Quan continued. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.'”

What happens next will make any “Indiana Jones” fan choke up. “As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan said. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

Quan is currently making the awards season press rounds for his supporting role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Both Quan and Ford have already lined up new Marvel projects, with the former joining the second season of “Loki” and the latter starring in “Captain America: New World Order” as Thunderbolt Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt.