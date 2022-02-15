‘Promised Land’ Star Katya Martín Nabs Lead in Indie ‘The Death That Awaits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katya Martín, the star of ABC’s “Promised Land,” has landed the lead role in the upcoming indie feature “The Death That Awaits.”

Martín will play a drifter in search of answers to a mystery from her past, who takes on a job in the countryside looking after a sick teen. She soon realizes the teen is undergoing a mysterious transformation that her parents will do anything to stop. Production is targeting a spring start in Los Angeles. No distributor is presently attached.

The project comes from director and executive producer Richard J. Lee, part of the creative team behind “Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training,” spinoff shorts of the hit AMC drama “Better Call Saul.” The videos went viral, and nabbed an Emmy for best short form comedy or drama series in 2017.

The script is from Rachel Kiley, who previously worked as a co-producer on The CW’s musical dramedy “I Ship It” and the Emmy-winning web series “The Lizzie Bennet Diaries.” 5ive By 5ive Studios LLC is also a producer on the film.

Martín is a breakout star on the multigenerational ABC ensemble series “Promised Land.” Her other credits include BBC’s “Roadkill” with Hugh Laurie, Lifetime’s “Ten,” and Showtime’s acclaimed “The Affair” with Dominic West and Ruth Wilson.

Martín is also a filmmaker. Her 2015 short film “Vandal” — for which she served as writer, producer and star — was chosen as part of the official selection for Venice Film Week, the short film corner at Cannes, and the Soho International Film Festival, among others. She is repped by APA, Koopman Management, Curtis Brown in the U.K. and Narrative.