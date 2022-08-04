Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy Join Untitled Netflix Rom-Com Starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King

Academy Award winner Kathy Bates and actor Liza Koshy have joined the cast for an upcoming romantic comedy film from Netflix.

The film, which is currently untitled, is headlined by former “The Paperboy” co-stars Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, as well as “Kissing Booth” lead Joey King. According to the logline, the film will focus on a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as as a surprising romance kicks off comedic consequences for the trio, forcing them to face complications of love, sex and identity.

The film is directed by “The Last Five Years” and “Beautiful Creatures” director Richard LaGravenese, who co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon. Roth/Kirschenbaum Films produces the Netflix title, with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum serving as the producers and Alyssa Altman executive producing. The film will reportedly begin shooting later this year.

Bates first came to prominence in Hollywood for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the acclaimed 1990 Stephen King adaptation “Misery,” which won her an Oscar for best actress. Over the course of her career, Bates has also received three Oscar nominations for her turns in the films “Primary Colors,” “About Schmidt” and “Richard Jewell.” On television, she won Emmys for her guest appearance on Season 9 of CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men” and for her supporting role on Season 3 of FX anthology series “American Horror Story.” She also received an additional 11 Emmy nominations. On stage, she is a Tony nominee for her performance in the original Broadway production of Pulitzer-winning play “‘Night, Mother.” She will next be seen in the film adaptation of the Judy Bloom children’s novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” as Aunt Sylvia. Bates is represented by ICM Partners and CAA.

Koshy began her career on the social media platform Vine in 2013 before starting her Youtube Channel, which currently has over 17 million subscribers. She made her acting debut in the Tyler Perry film “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” before starring in the Youtube Premium series “Escape the Night” and “Liza on Demand,” the latter of which she produced. Additional credits include the Hulu series “Freakish” and the Netflix film “Work It.” For her work hosting the Nickelodeon game show “Double Dare,” she received a Daytime Emmy nomination. Koshy is represented by CAA, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.