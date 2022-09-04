Kartik Aaryan to Headline Third Instalment of Hit ‘Aashiqui’ Franchise from T-Series and Vishesh, Anurag Basu to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood A-lister Kartik Aaryan will headline “Aashiqui 3,” the third instalment in the hit franchise, with Anurag Basu (“Barfi!”) to direct.

The franchise was launched in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films with hit film “Aashiqui,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with “Aashiqui 2,” directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box office success.

The second part of the musical love story was a spiritual successor rather than a direct sequel and the third part will continue in that vein. Pritam, who has a long and successful working relationship with Basu, having composed the hit scores of several of his films, including “Barfi!,” “Gangster” and “Life in a… Metro,” will provide the songs.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films said. “On the evening of Aug. 16, 1990, a day before the ‘Aashiqui’ release, Gulshanji [late producer and music mogul Gulshan Kumar] and me were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created. Today with Bhushan , Pritam, Anurag and the heartthrob of the nation Kartik, I assure everyone that ‘Aashiqui 3’ will celebrate love like never before.”

“Aaashiqui 3” is part of T-Series’ ambitious 100-film slate.

T-Series MD and producer Bhushan Kumar said: “The movies whose storyline and music etched our hearts, its time to relive it again. We are ecstatic to announce ‘Aashiqui 3’ in collaboration with Mukesh Bhatt, directed by my all time favorite Anurag Basu. The film is sure to have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence. We couldn’t have found an actor better than Kartik, a true rockstar in all sense after the massive hits he has delivered; he truly fits to a T.”

Aaryan is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars and has just come off a massive success with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” also produced by T-Series.

Aaryan said: “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Basu said: ” ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that has remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Pritam added: “The Aashiqui franchise is known for its absolutely great music and I am really glad to be part of this amazing franchise and will try to take it to it’s next level.”