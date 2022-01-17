Kamal Haasan Sets Disney Plus Hotstar Show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate,’ Sony Pictures India Tamil Language Project – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Revered Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan (“Papanasam”) will return as the host of “Big Boss Ultimate,” a Tamil-language version of the “Big Brother” format. Five seasons of “Bigg Boss Tamil,” hosted by Haasan, were broadcast on Disney’s Star Vijay channel and streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. “Bigg Boss Ultimate,” however, will be a streaming exclusive and will be available only on Disney Plus Hotstar from Jan. 30. The new season will reunite some of the most popular contestants of past “Bigg Boss Tamil” seasons, giving them another opportunity to claim the title. One of the innovations on “Bigg Boss Ultimate” will be a 24-hour feed, which will allow the audience to watch what’s happening in the Bigg Boss house throughout the day.

FILM

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Films India, the Indian local production arm of Sony Pictures International Productions, and Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International have teamed on an as-yet-untitled Tamil-language film, starring Sivakarthikeyan (“Doctor”) in the lead, to be written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy (“Rangoon”). The film will be produced by Sony, Haasan and R. Mahendran and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment. While plot details were not revealed, Haasan said: “The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways.”

Sony Pictures Films India already has an established presence in the Hindi-language film industry with its latest effort “Loop Lapeta,” an adaptation of “Run Lola Run,” set to bow directly on Netflix on Feb. 4. This will be its third foray into South Indian language cinema after Malayalam-language “Nine” (2019), starring and co-produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and upcoming Telugu and Hindi-language “Major,” starring Adivi Sesh, co-produced by actor Mahesh Babu.