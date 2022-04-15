Kaley Cuoco ‘Devastated’ After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson: ‘I Cried All Night Long’

Kaley Cuoco recently confirmed to Glamour that she lost out on a much-desired role in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2.” The actor went through a lengthy audition process, but was looked over in favor of Kate Hudson, who nabbed the part in the Netflix-backed murder mystery. Johnson shot the sequel in Greece with original star Daniel Craig and a brand-new ensemble that featured Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke and more.

“I was convinced [the part was mine],” Cuoco said. “Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great.”

Cuoco said the day after she was rejected from “Knives Out 2,” she got a script for the upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute,” in which she stars opposite Pete Davidson. But even though Cuoco fell in love with the “Meet Cute” screenplay and wouldn’t have been able to star in the rom-com had she landed “Knives Out 2,” she was still upset about missing out on Johnson’s sequel.

“I mean, I was gutted over that,” Cuoco said about losing the “Knives Out 2” role. “And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate.'”

Cuoco added, “[The whole time prior] I was thinking I was hot shit: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing. But I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. That’s what it was supposed to be, and ‘Knives Out 2’ is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

Next up for Cuoco is the second season of “The Flight Attendant,” which launches April 21 on HBO Max. Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for “Knives Out 2,” although it’s expected to drop sometime this fall.