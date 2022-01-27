Khalil Joseph’s ‘BLKNWS’ Video Installation Gets Feature Adaptation from A24, Participant

A24 and Participant have set an adaptation of “BLKNWS,” based on the groundbreaking video exhibition by video artist and filmmaker Kahlil Joseph.

Joseph will make his feature directorial debut with the project, with cinematographer Bradford Young (“Mother of George,” “Arrival,” “Selma”) on board to lens the feature. Participant will lead production and co-finance alongside A24, who will also handle worldwide distribution. Executive Producers are Jeff Skoll and Anikah McLaren, while Joseph will produce the film alongside Onye Anyanwu, Amy Greenleaf and Nicolas Gonda.

A24 and Participant teased news of the project, by posting a teaser, which read “coming soon” to social media. Further details on the project, including a release date will are yet to be revealed.

“BLKNWS” first appeared at the Venice Art Biennale in 2019, where it featured in the main exhibition. The project was also featured at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the New Frontier Films & Performances section. “BLKNWS” is described as “an ongoing art project that blurs the lines between art, journalism, entrepreneurship, and cultural critique, appropriating the newsreel format as an opportunity to reimagine the contemporary cinematic experience, mixing an element of seriousness with a lighthearted twist on what news can be.”

The deal for the collaboration was negotiated by Jeannine Tang, general counsel, Stacey Fong, SVP business and legal affairs, and Stefanie Holmes, VP business and legal affairs on behalf of Participant; CAA Media Finance, which arranged the film’s financing; and Richard Thompson at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson on behalf of the filmmaking team, alongside A24.

Joseph is represented by CAA.