‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Justin H. Min Joins Lucy Boynton in Searchlight’s ‘The Greatest Hits’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin H. Min has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “The Greatest Hits,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Star of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and breakout in the Sundance player “After Yang,” Min joins the previously announced Lucy Boynton in the emotional movie musical from writer-director Ned Benson (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby”).

While character details are under wraps, the project is described as a love story centering on the connection between music and memory, and how the two transport us (in the case of this film, physically).

Min, a rising star on the fan favorite Marvel series “Umbrella,” turned heads in the titular role of “After Yang.” Released by A24 and directed by Koganda, the futuristic tale of loss won the Alfred P. Sloan feature film prize in Park City earlier this year. On Tuesday, Min was announced in the cast of “Shortcomings,” the directorial debut of comedian Randall Park, and will also be seen in the forthcoming A24/Netflix series “BEEF.” From showrunner Lee Sung Jin, the show is lead by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun and follows a couple obsessed with a road rage incident.

Production on “The Greatest Hits” will kick off in September. Michael London and Shannon Gaulding of Groundswell Productions, Benson, Stephanie Davis and Cassandra Kulukundis are producing. Searchlight heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are overseeing for the studio, as well as production vice president Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh.