Home Film News Jun 13, 2022 2:33pm PT Justin Lin Set to Direct ‘One Punch Man’ Film Adaptation for Sony By Wilson Chapman Plus Icon Wilson Chapman editor Latest ‘Starstruck’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max 8 hours ago Bill Hader Unpacks the Shocking Season Finale of ‘Barry’ and Giving the Characters Forgiveness 19 hours ago Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast 3 days ago See All Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Justin Lin is attached to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular manga “One Punch Man.” Lin will direct the film based on a script from “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. More to come. optional screen reader Read More About: Justin Lin, One Punch Man Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...