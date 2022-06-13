×

Justin Lin Set to Direct ‘One Punch Man’ Film Adaptation for Sony

Justin Lin arrives at CTAOP's Night
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Justin Lin is attached to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular manga “One Punch Man.”

Lin will direct the film based on a script from “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

More to come.

