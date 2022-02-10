‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer: Laura Dern and Sam Neill Are Back for More Dino Mayhem

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the third film of the “Jurassic World” series and sixth installment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise, which will premiere in theaters June 10.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is set in the present day, around four years after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Following the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released in the human world.

Cast members of the original “Jurassic Park” series will also return in the film — including Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

In the trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean as humans look on warily. “Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster,” Dern says in the trailer, which is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago.

“We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it,” says Goldblum.

A prologue for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which debuted in November 2021, gave a brief glimpse into this new, alarming landscape. In it, a massive T-rex wreaks havoc on a drive-in movie theater

“Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda and more.

Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael co-write from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who also directs. The film is from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg and Alexandra Derbyshire executive produce, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley as producers.

Watch the trailer below.