‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rule U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £12.1 million ($14.8 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” scored £5.5 million in its third weekend and now has a mighty total of £50 million, jetting towards being one of the highest grossers of the year in the territory.

In third place and in its sixth weekend, Disney’s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” collected £398,401 for a total of £41.5 million. A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” took in £205,252 in fourth position on its fifth weekend for a total of £4.4 million.

Rounding off the top five in its 11th weekend was Paramount’s “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” with £181,695 for a total of £26.4 million.

The other debut over the last weekend was Dreamz Entertainment’s Telugu-language “Ante Sundaraniki,” which bowed in 10th place with £68,230.

Coming up this weekend are Disney’s Toy Story franchise film “Lightyear,” opening wide at more than 300 locations, and Lionsgate’s “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” at more than 100 locations. Also opening are Curzon’s 2021 Cannes and San Sebastian title “Everything Went Fine,” directed by François Ozon, and Altitude Films’s drama-fantasy “The Lost Girls,” directed by Livia De Paolis.

Zee Studios International is bowing RJ Balaji and N.J. Saravanan’s Tamil-language comedy-drama “Veetla Vishesham.”

As is often the case in summer, the weather plays a big part in determining box office collections. Friday and Saturday are set to be the hottest days of the year so far in the U.K. and punters are likely to spend the weekend basking in sunshine rather than inside cinemas. The temperature will be several degrees cooler in Ireland.