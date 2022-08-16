‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Stars Ignore Critics Who Called It the Franchise’s Worst Movie: ‘You Can’t Tell Me S—‘

“Jurassic World Dominion” stars DeWanda Wise and Bryce Dallas Howard recently told Insider they aren’t letting themselves get phased by the overwhelmingly negative reviews to the sequel. “Dominion” has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the worst-reviewed movie in the franchise.

“From my perspective, I’ve always been pretty critic-immune. We made a movie during a pandemic,” Wise said. “Like, honestly, you can print this if you want: You can’t tell me shit.”

“We were the first production back during a pandemic,” Wise continued. “We all lived together. The people who received this movie with the love that it was created with, that’s where I put my focus. That’s just who I am naturally. I don’t go where I’m not loved.”

Wise concluded about the film scoring negative reviews: “I don’t care.”

“It’s important to say that you are loved everywhere,” Howard told Wise directly. “There is no question how we all feel about you and what you did in ‘Jurassic World.’ Full support. Hundred percent of the critics.”

Wise made her “Jurassic” franchise debut in “Dominion” as Air Force pilot Kayla Watts. The film marked Howard’s third “Jurassic” movie. Despite the critical beatdown, “Dominion” dominated the summer box office with $373 million in the U.S. and $974 million globally. An extended edition of the film with 14 minutes of added footage just released on DVD, and both stars say it represents the more-complete version of the movie that critics didn’t get to see.

“I am losing my mind, so excited, that the extended edition is being shared with folks,” Howard said. “The extended edition is a restoration of the original cut, and it’s the movie that we made. It has all of the narrative connective tissue, and character moments and all of that, that we all built together. I am just thrilled that folks are gonna get to see our movie.”

Wise added, “I’m thankful that now people have an opportunity to see the film in the fullness of its intentionality.”

“Jurassic World Dominion” is now available to own on DVD, digital and Blu-ray.