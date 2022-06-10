‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Racks Up $95.1 Million at International Box Office

Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion” continues to cast a shadow over the worldwide box office.

The film opens in 57 new markets this weekend, including China, where it’s grossed $15.3 million. The international haul for the sequel stands at a healthy $95.1 million.

China, which has not been that receptive to Hollywood films, was a bright spot. “Dominion’s” strong start is only slightly below the opening day for “Jurassic World.” It was the biggest opening for an imported title in 2022, and the third best showing since the beginning of the pandemic, falling just behind the launches of “Fast 9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

In terms of other markets, “Dominion” opened to $1.9 million in France on Wednesday, picked up $1.3 million in its first day in Australia, grossed $2.2 million in its first two days of release in Germany and debuted to $952,000 in Spain. The film is also playing in such major markets as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore.

“Jurassic World Dominion” has been pilloried by critics, but audiences don’t seem to care. In North America, the film generated a robust $18 million in Thursday previews and is likely to make more than $125 million in its first weekend of release.

“Jurassic World Dominion” cost more than $185 million to produce. Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World,” returned to direct “Dominion.” The film brings together original “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headline the second trilogy. It also introduces new characters played by DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie and Campbell Scott.