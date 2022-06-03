‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Sinks Teeth Into $16.7 Million at International Box Office

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is off to a roaring start at the international box office.

The blockbuster hopeful opened in 15 major markets this week, including the likes of Italy, Mexico and Brazil, and has already sunk its teeth into $16.7 million through Thursday. “Jurassic World: Dominion” is expected to bring in more than $45 million this weekend, giving it a healthy head start before it opens in U.S. theaters on June 10.

Universal is backing the film, which is the sixth chapter in the dino-franchise. It brings back “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow and offers up a cornucopia of past, present and future series stars, bringing back Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern from “Jurassic Park,” flanking them with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who have headlined the most recent trilogy, and introducing new characters played by DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie. The film was one of the first major studio tentpoles to go into production during COVID.

Audiences seem to dig the “gang’s all here” approach. In Italy, the film grossed $1.3 million, 75% above the most recent sequel, “Fallen Kingdom”; in Mexico the film has grossed $5.1 million and scored the third best second day performance of the pandemic era; and in South Korea the film has racked up $8.4 million since opening in the middle of the week. The film is also playing in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is widely expected to be one of the summer’s highest-grossing releases and could be a big boost for theater owners who are finally enjoying some momentum after “Top Gun: Maverick” racked up a huge opening.