‘Jurassic World’ Director Says the Series Should’ve ‘Probably’ Ended After Spielberg’s Original: It’s ‘Inherently Un-Franchisable’

“Jurassic World Dominion” recently crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the third consecutive film in the franchise to hit that milestone. Moviegoers around the world seemingly can’t get enough of the “Jurassic” movies, but “Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow recently suggested to Empire magazine that none of the sequels should’ve even been made. In Trevorrow’s own words, the “Jurassic” franchise “probably” should’ve started and ended with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Trevorrow said about “Jurassic World Dominion.” “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.”

Trevorrow then called the “Jurassic” franchise “inherently un-franchisable” and said, “There probably should have only been one ‘Jurassic Park’ — but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

Even though he doubted the durability of the overall franchise, Trevorrow told Empire that he made “Dominion” so that the “Jurassic” movies could continue if need be. Trevorrow directed the original “Jurassic World” movie, sat out the sequel “Fallen Kingdom” then returned for “Dominion.”

“This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to — Kayla Watts [DeWanda Wise], and Mamoudou Athie’s character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way,” the director said. “And Dichen Lachman’s character [Soyona Santos], who just gets arrested at the end. There’s more to come.”

“Jurassic World Dominion” is now available to stream on Peacock.