Julie Andrews Doubts ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Return as Queen Clarisse: ‘It’s Probably Not Going to Be Possible’

Julie Andrews has bad news for any “Princess Diaries” fan hoping that news of a third installment means the return of Queen Clarisse to the big screen. During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the acting icon cast doubt on returning to the beloved Disney franchise.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” Andrews said of starring in “The Princess Diaries 3.”

“It was talked about very shortly after [“Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”] came out, but it’s now how many years since then?” Andrews continued. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, our queen, is so much older. And I am not sure whether it would float or run.”

Variety confirmed in November that Disney was developing a third installment in “The Princess Diaries” franchise with screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji (“Reacher,” “Supergirl”). Andrews starred in the first movies opposite Anne Hathaway, but neither actors’ involvement in a third film was confirmed when the project was announced last month. It would appear likely that Hathaway would return as the down-to-earth royal Mia Thermopolis given her recent comments about a new sequel.

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in October. “We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

The original “Princess Diaries,” based on the novel by Meg Cabot, was released in 2001 and was directed by the late Garry Marshall. Hathaway stars as an awkward American teenager who learns she’s the heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. Despite mixed reviews, the family film became a box office hit with $165 million in global ticket sales. The first sequel opened in 2004 and introduced the world to Chris Pine. It was equally successful in theaters with $134 million worldwide.