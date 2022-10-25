‘Mare of Easttown’ Star Julianne Nicholson Joins Nicolas Cage in A24‘s ‘Dream Scenario’

Julianne Nicholson will star alongside Nicolas Cage in A24’s comedy “Dream Scenario.”

Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, comedian Kate Berlant, Dylan Baker (“The Resort”) and Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) have also been cast in the film, written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli.

Almost nothing is known about “Dream Scenario,” except that it’s reportedly a comedy. So, it’s unclear who any of the mentioned actors will be playing in the film. It’s expected to begin production this month.

Borgli’s credits include the feature film “Sick of Myself,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as several short films, including “Former Cult Member Hears Music for the First Time” and “Eer,” which played at Sundance.

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce through their company Square Peg. “Dream Scenario” marks the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24 following “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and the upcoming film “Disappointment Blvd,” starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone will also produce the film alongside A24.

Nicholson recently won an Emmy for “Mare of Easttown,” in which she played Lori Ross, the close confidant to Kate Winslet’s Mare Sheehan, a detective investigating a murder in their small town near Philadelphia. In “Blonde,” the fictionalized story about the life and times of Marilyn Monroe, she appeared opposite Ana de Armas as the unstable mother of Norma Jeane.

Nicholson is also known for “August: Osage County,” “Masters of Sex” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.” She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Berlant is repped by UTA, Rise Management, Felker Toczek Suddleson. Meadows is repped by CSED Talent and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Gelula is repped by Mosaic, Michael Auerbach of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.