Julianne Moore to Head Venice Jury Also Comprising Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro

Julianne Moore will preside over the main jury of the Venice Film Festival’s upcoming 79th edition.

The Oscar-winning U.S. actor, who most recently starred in A24’s “When You Finish Saving the World,” directed by Jesse Eisenberg, and will next appear in Benjamin Caron-directed “Sharper,” alongside Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow, also from A24, is a longtime Venice regular.

Moore was last on the Lido with George Clooney-directed “Suburbicon” in 2017. She won the Venice Coppa Volpi acting award in 2002 for “Far From Heaven,” directed by Todd Haynes.

Moore, who won an Oscar for “Still Alice,” is the first American woman to be awarded top acting prizes in all of Europe’s top fests. In addition to Venice, the actor was awarded in Berlin for Stephen Daldry’s “The Hours” in 2003, and in Cannes for David Cronenberg’s “Map to the Stars.”

Moore will head a seven-member jury panel with three women and four men that also comprises French director Audrey Diwan, winner of last year’s Venice Golden Lion for abortion drama “Happening,” and Iranian actor Leila Hatami who broke out globally with Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation.”

British author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”); Italian director Leonardo di Costanzo, who was in Venice last year with prison drama “The Inner Cage”; Argentina’s Mariano Cohn, also in Venice last year with comedy “Official Competition” starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas; and Spanish director and producer Rodrigo Sorogoyen, whose film “Mother” screened in Venice’s Horizons section in 2019, round off the Venice jury panel.

Venice’s 79th edition will run Aug. 31-Sept. 10. The lineup will be announced on July 26.