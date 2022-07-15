Julia Roberts to Receive Icon Award From Academy Museum

Julia Roberts will receive an Academy Museum Gala Icon Award from the Academy this fall. The Oscar-winning actor will receive her award at the Museum’s second annual gala on Oct. 15.

Roberts joins three previously announced honorees at the gala: Miky Lee, who will receive the Pillar Award; Tilda Swinton, who will receive the Visionary Award; and Steve McQueen, who will receive the Vantage Award. The event, sponsored by Rolex, will be co-chaired by Halle Berry, Jason Bloom, Lupita Nyong’o and Ryan Murphy.

“Over the course of her career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” Academy president and director Jacqueline Stewart said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue honoring her excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, to Rolex, and to our co-chairs and committees for making our second annual gala an evening to remember.”

In addition, the Academy Museum announced the members of the 2022 gala host committee, which includes notable names such as Adrien Brody, Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chloë Sevigny, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Darren Criss, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Elle Fanning, Emma Roberts, George C. Wolfe, Glenn Close, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Thomas Sadoski, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Majors, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Keke Palmer, Kid Cudi, Kirsten Dunst, Leonardo DiCaprio, Letitia Wright, Lily Collins, Lucy Liu, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Regina Hall, Renée Zellweger, Riley Keough, Robert Duvall, Ron Howard, Ruth Negga, Selma Blair and others.

The gala is intended to raise funds for the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives. The inaugural gala in 2021 raised more than $11 million. The event is overseen by creative director Lisa Love and artistic director Raul Àvila.