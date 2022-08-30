Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Hires Katie Sinclair as Head of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Sinclair has been named the new head of development at Riff Raff Entertainment, the development and production company co-founded by Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law and creative partner Ben Jackson.

She joins from Blueprint Pictures, where her credits as a development executive include Martin McDonagh’s upcoming “Banshees of Inisherin,” which is seen as a major awards season player and will screen at both the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals; “The Beautiful Game,” directed by Thea Sharrock; and Andrew Haigh’s “Strangers,” which stars Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell. Sinclair has worked on “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” for Sony 3000 and Netflix. She has been heavily involved in sourcing and shepherding Blueprint’s slate of feature film projects.

Prior to Blueprint, Sinclair worked for Rose Garnett and Eva Yates at BBC Film. She has previously worked in production and development for BBC Studios, Sugar Films, Disney and Lionsgate, as well as producing award-winning short films.

Sinclair marks the second significant hire at Riff Raff, which recently brought on seasoned Stephen Fuss, a media veteran with top stints at Stargrove Pictures and Ingenious Media, as CEO to support the growth of the television and film production company.

It also comes after Riff Raff received a multi-million dollar capital injection from Calculus Capital, including the Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund, which will provide overhead for key new hires and enable the company to acquire and develop more projects. The company says that funding, along with a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures inked in 2021, will help Riff Raff acquire highly sought-after material and attach premium writers across both sides of the Atlantic.

“I’m really excited to be joining Riff Raff at such a pivotal time, as the company develops and grows its already very exciting slate of film and TV projects,” said Sinclair. “I can’t wait to start working with Jude, Ben and Stephen, helping make Riff Raff a home for exciting writers, directors and IP.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Katie Sinclair join our team as head of development. As we grow and continue to develop and produce new and exciting projects across film and television, her great knowledge, experience and taste is a perfect match and sure to be of huge benefit to us,” added Law, Jackson and Fuss on behalf of Riff Raff Entertainment.

Sinclair officially begins her new position in early September 2022.

Law whose credits include “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Captain Marvel” and “Sherlock Holmes,” co-founded Riff Raff with Jackson in 2017. The company produced the psychological drama, as well as “True Things,” a film adaption of Deborah Kay Davies’ book, “True Things About Me,” which was originally optioned by Law and Jackson and directed by BAFTA Award-winning Harry Wootliff. It also has numerous series and films in various stages of development and production, including a Sharon Horgan-scripted contemporary comedy set in London, the political drama “Best of Enemies,” which will be written and directed by David O’Russell, and a major new TV drama scripted by “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer.





