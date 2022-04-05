‘Belfast’ Breakout Star Jude Hill Fronts Spring Campaign for Thom Browne (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing his streak of using the magnetic child stars of awards season in his advertising campaigns, New York-based designer Thom Browne has cast Jude Hill as the face of his spring childrenswear line.

This year’s Critics Choice Award winner for best young actor, 11-year-old Hill and his delightful Irish accent stole hearts all season in Kenneth Branagh’s Academy Award winner “Belfast.”

The Thom Browne campaign was shot by Cass Bird and imagines Hill in a series of cinematic moments alongside a young girl and one of the brand’s most visible symbols — Hector, the silhouette of a wire-haired dachsund, who happens to be a giant. Browne himself also makes a cameo.

The designer dressed Hill for the recent Oscars telecast and has also appeared on a slew of notable Hollywood men in recent months. He’s managed to slap a box-pleated kilt on everyone from Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”) to Lee Pace (“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”) for recent press tours and premieres.

Hill follows in the footsteps of Alan S. Kim, the social media sensation and star of the 2020 film “Minari.” Kim starred in a short film for the brand in the weeks following his 2021 awards run, hand-in-hand with distributor A24 and rocking Browne to numerous carpet appearances.

The designer is a three-time recipient of the CFDA menswear designer of the year award. His work has been recognized by museums including the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Victoria & Albert, the Costume Museum at Bath and the Mode Museum Antwerpen.