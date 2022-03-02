Judd Apatow’s Star-Studded Netflix Movie Releases Meta Teaser for Film-Within-Film

Judd Apatow’s upcoming, star-studded Netflix film “The Bubble” follows a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble while shooting a movie at a hotel. That movie — “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem” — just got its own official teaser.

“The Bubble” stars Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney and Apatow’s daughter, Iris Apatow.

Apatow directs, produces and co-wrote the script for “The Bubble” with Pam Brady, who executive produces alongside Donald Sabourin and Apatow’s longtime partner Barry Mendel. Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis, Jackson Fulcher and Austin Putnam round out the cast.

The logline of the movie-within-the-movie reads: “Humankind is threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite, after five long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts — but this time on Mount Everest.”

Netflix also released poster art for the fictional action flick, pictured in full below.

