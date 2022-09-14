Joshua Jackson Says Liquid Media Group ‘Is a Studio for the Modern Age’

Joshua Jackson could be on his way to being Hollywood’s next big mogul.

Maybe not, but his company Liquid Media Group is doing what they can to help indie filmmakers get their movies made.

“In its most basic form, it is a studio for the modern age,” Jackson told me earlier this summer shortly after being named Liquid Media Group’s interim CEO. “I’ve gone through this as an independent producer. It is like pulling teeth to try to find the right agent to package it and then to find the right financing for it and then find the gap financing at the end for it and then find all the creatives who you need to like get the thing done and then get it edited and then get it finished and then get it distributed.”

Liquid Media’s portfolio includes Indieflix, Digital Cinema United and iGems. Its latest launch is distribution platform Projektor. “It takes up a lot of bandwidth trying to shepherd something along,” Jackson says. “What we want to be is that studio partner like in the old days, but less punitive on the money side. Our success is the filmmaker’s success. But the idea is to create as many touch points as possible with every project so that we can help you find your audience and monetize your product.”

Jackson is not looking to compete with powerbrokers like Netflix, Apple, Hulu or Amazon. “Ideally, you’re already making a movie for someone like Netflix,” he explains. “They’ve offered x-amount of finance but you have to fill in a piece and then you actually have to do the thing and then at the end, they’ll take delivery. There’s still plenty of touch points in there, where we can ease the friction of getting the thing done so that you can deliver it to you to your distribution partner.”

Liquid Media is looking also looking for content that may not be right for Netflix or Amazon. “There’s a tier of 30 below them and there’s probably 120 below that,” Jackson says. “It’s just a lot of noise to navigate and we want to be your partner in navigating that noise.”

In its most recent financial reporting, Liquid Media’s revenues for Q2 2022 were $1.657 million. That’s a 187 percent increase over Q1. Gross profit as of May 31 was $496,618, compared to a gross loss of $130,306 for the same period a year ago, according to the company.