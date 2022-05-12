Josh Peck, Kea Ho Join Opioid Crisis Drama ‘Junction’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Peck and Kea Ho have joined the cast of “Junction,” an upcoming drama about the opioid crisis. The film is written and directed by Bryan Greenberg, who is best known for his work as an actor on “How to Make It in America” and “One Tree Hill.” “Junction” will be his feature directorial debut.

Peck and Ho join an ensemble that includes Griffin Dunne (“After Hours”), Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.”), Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”), Jamie Chung (“Dexter: New Blood”), Michaela Conlin (“Bones”), Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor”) Ashley Madekwe (“Country Lines”), Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist”), Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”), Dash Mihok (“I Am Legend”), Geoff Stults (“Wedding Crashers”), Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”) and Hannah Dunne (“Marriage Story”).

Peck, whose credits include “The Wackness” and “Mean Creek,” will soon appear in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Ho’s credits include “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

Verdi Productions and Public School Productions are backing the timely drama. The film looks at the opioid crisis in America from three different points of view: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor and a patient. Each character will have to come face to face with the decisions they have made and their role in the epidemic.

Chad A. Verdi (“The Irishman”) and Aaron Kaufman (“Machete”) will produce the picture. Also producing are Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Scott Annan and Thomas Sandgaard of the Sandgaard Foundation, and executive producer Tom DeNucci.

“The cast of ‘Junction’ has been nothing short of spectacular,” Verdi said. “We’ve been very lucky to have such notable talent respond to Bryan’s amazing script.”

Verdi Productions recently produced ”Johnny & Clyde” starring Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter, and ”Wash Me in the River” starring Robert De Niro and John Malkovich. Both films are scheduled to be released later this year.