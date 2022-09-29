Jordan Peterson Breaks Down in Tears When Asked About Olivia Wilde Calling Him a ‘Hero to the Incel Community’: ‘Sure, Why Not?’

Jordan Peterson broke down in tears during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” (via Mediaite) when asked about Olivia Wilde referring to him as “a hero to the incel community.” Wilde was on her “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour when she revealed to Interview Magazine that Chris Pine’s villainous character in the film, Frank, is based on Peterson. Wilde called Peterson “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.”

“Sure. Why not?” Peterson said when Piers Morgan asked if Wilde’s assessment of him was true. “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men.”

Peterson then broke down into tears and said, “It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category. You get these casual insults, these incels — what do they mean? These men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky, and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them.”

After calling Peterson a “hero to incel community,” Wilde described incels as “disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women. And they believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place.”

“This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously,” Wilde added.

Peterson told Morgan that he wasn’t too offended by Wilde’s comment (it was a “low-level” insult, he said). Instead, the diss convinced Peterson to check out the “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer.

“I thought, ‘I’d go see that movie.’ and perhaps I will,” Peterson said. “It didn’t really bother me… [Chris Pine] is a very good looking man… I hope he gets my fashion style choice right.”

When asked about why he got emotional discussing Wilde’s comment, Peterson again fought back tears and said, “It’s really something to see — constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word and how easy it is to provide that if you’re careful.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch Peterson and Morgan’s full discussion below.