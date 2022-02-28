Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder to Star in Netflix Teen Rom-Com From ‘To All the Boys’ Producer

Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder are set to lead a new Netflix teen rom-com backed by ACE Entertainment, which produced the wildly successful “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise.

The film, titled “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between,” is financed and produced by ACE, who acquired the adaptation rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name. Per its logline, the rom-com “centers around Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.”

Michael Lewen courtesy Netflix

Directed by “The King of Staten Island” producer Michael Lewen in his feature debut, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” also stars Ayo Edebiri (“Big Mouth,” “The Bear”) and Nico Hiraga (“Booksmart,” “Moxie”). The movie marks Fisher’s first executive producer credit, and will feature original music he created for the project alongside ACE’s music department, ACE in the Hole.

ACE Entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan serves as a producer, with author Smith, Fisher, Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Christopher Foss and Ben York Jones executive producing. “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” is planned for a summer 2022 launch on the streamer.

Fisher starred in the second “To All the Boys” film, “P.S. I Still Love You,” and is also known for his work in “The Flash” and “Work It.” Ryder recently starred in the critically acclaimed film “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and also played Tessa in “West Side Story.”