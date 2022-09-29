Jonathan Majors in Early Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate Movie About Basketball Star’s 48 Hours in Vegas During NBA Finals

Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play Dennis Rodman in the upcoming Lionsgate movie about the basketball star’s infamous trip to Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals.

News of Majors’ interest in the project comes amid a busy stretch for the Emmy-nominated actor, with the Korean War-set pic “Devotion” set to debut in November, his highly-anticipated feature debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out in February, followed by “Creed III” in March. Majors is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, Jackoway Austen.

Deadline was first to report news of Majors’ involvement in the developing project.

More to come…