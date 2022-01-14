Jonah Hill Says He’ll Make ‘Superbad 2’ on One Condition: We Do It at 80 Years Old

Jonah Hill revealed that he would be open to making a “Superbad” sequel… as long it’s made when he is 80 years old.

The original “Superbad” became an instant high school comedy classic when it premiered in August 2007. The film grossed $170 million worldwide, and buzz around a potential sequel has followed the cast and crew ever since. Yet “Superbad 2” has never gone into development, and fans may need to wait decades for that possibility: Hill said he wouldn’t be interested in making a “Superbad” sequel unless it centered around the characters as octogenarians.

“I haven’t pitched this to anybody,” Hill said in an interview with W Magazine. “What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a ‘Superbad 2.’ Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’ Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want ‘Superbad 2’ to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Seth Rogen, who co-wrote and starred in “Superbad,” told LADBible in 2020 that “Superbad” is the one movie he would “100% probably never touch” in terms of revisiting the franchise for a sequel or reboot.

“Honestly, I don’t think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it,” Rogen said. “I’m unbelievably proud of it. It really holds up — people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there. I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to fuck with the ones I have.”

“Superbad” co-star Christopher Mintz-Plasse said last year that “if there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure.” But the actor added, “I’ve heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don’t think they want to touch it.”