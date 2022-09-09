Jon Hamm Celebrates ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Success Over Superhero Films: One of the ‘Only Top’ Movies Without ‘Somebody in a Cape’

As “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dominate the box office more than three months after its release, Jon Hamm, who stars in the movie as Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, is still celebrating its success.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hamm noted that the Tom Cruise-led sequel is the only film to top the box office on both Memorial Day (when it premiered) and Labor Day.

“That’s unprecedented in many ways,” Hamm said. “It’s one of the only top five [films] that doesn’t have somebody in a cape or on a spaceship. It’s a story about real people, it’s got a lot of emotional resonance, people are really responding to it.”

Hamm is referencing “Maverick’s” No. 5 slot on the all-time domestic box office. Since its debut, the film has grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide and $700 million in the U.S., landing it just behind James Cameron’s “Avatar,” Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and Disney’s “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” which is the country’s highest grossing movie ever.

“It couldn’t have happened to a nicer movie,” Hamm added, praising the film’s cast and crew. “It’s so nice to see that happen to that younger generation of actors too, who really get to experience this and build on it and have their career blossom because of it.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” recently beat Marvel’s “Black Panther” to become the fifth highest-grossing movie in North America. With no major releases on the calendar last weekend, “Maverick” continued its box office reign over Labor Day weekend.