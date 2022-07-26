Joko Anwar Sets ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’ as Indonesia’s First Imax Film

“Satan’s Slaves: Communion,” from genre-film meister Jojo Anwar is poised to be the first film from Indonesia to release in the large screen Imax format.

Anwar himself took to Instagram to make the announcement and tout the film’s release on Saturday.

“Confirmed. Bigger. More thunderous! More fun! Satan’s Slaves: Communion is the first Indonesian film (and the first local film in Southeast Asia) with IMAX technology and will be available in all IMAX cinemas throughout Indonesia!,” he said on the messaging platform. He also teased the nine Imax screens in the country that will showcase the movie.

The film is a follow-on from his 2017 “Satan’s Slaves” in which a woman and her family are terrorized in their house and learn that the woman’s dead mother was involved in the occult. The new film sees Tara Basro return as the woman who is trying to break the curse on the house.

Other returning cast include Bront Palarae, Endy Arfian, Nasar Anuz, Egi Fedly and Ayu Laksmi. New to the second film are: Muzakki Ramdhan, Fatih Unru, Ratu Felisha, Jourdy Pranata, Kiki Narendra, Nafiza Fatia Rani and Iqbal Sulaiman.

Imax has a footprint across much of Asia, with China now the world’s largest Imax territory in terms of screen numbers. Over several years, the company has been trying to encourage Asian filmmakers to release their films in the premium large format, either as conversions or as original works made with Imax-certified cameras.

There have been many hailing from China, and smaller numbers sourced from other Asian territories. Japan has a long tradition, with recent examples including animated films “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” and “Belle.” Korean hits “Peninsula” and “Parasite” were recent examples. The wave of South Indian blockbuster action films crossing over into the mainstream and achieving national release has been accelerated by titles including “K.G.F: Chapter 2” and “RRR” releasing in Imax venues.

Thai auteur Apichatpong Weerasethakul last year saw his Spanish-language, European-financed “Memoria” play in limited Imax venues, including at the Cannes festival.

Anwar is a prolific writer-director-producer across both film and TV. He has found success with movies “Impetigore,” “A Copy of My Mind” and “The Forbidden Door” and as writer-director on “Halfworlds” and “Folklore,” both for HBO Asia. Among his upcoming projects is horror adaptation “Fritzchen” for Village Roadshow.