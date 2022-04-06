JoJo Siwa Exits Will Smith-Backed YA Movie ‘Bounce,’ Paramount Players No Longer Involved

Digital sensation JoJo Siwa has bounced from her planned feature film debut.

The YouTuber, “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and highly visible LGBTQ figure told Variety that she is no longer attached to a movie adaptation of “Bounce,” based on the YA book by Megan Shull. Furthermore, insiders familiar with the project said that Paramount Pictures has also removed the project from its development slate.

“That project got put on hold, and then went away,” Siwa told Variety at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday. “It wasn’t the one.”

The project fell apart months ago, sources said, and its demise is not related to Smith’s assault of comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards.

First announced in the summer of 2020, the film was brought to the studio by producer Caleb Pinkett (“Cobra Kai,” “Charm City Kings”). His sister Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were reported to be attached as producers at the time, before the formation of their content company Westbrook. One person familiar with Westbrook said Pinkett Smith and her husband were not leads on the project, rather lending support to Caleb Pinkett.

The project also made waves last July when Siwa, who came out as pansexual months prior, revealed that the script for “Bounce” included a kissing scene with a male costar.

“I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human,” Siwa said of the love scene. “Especially because it’s a man. I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad.” Variety later reported that the studio happily removed the kissing scene in light of Siwa’s objection.

In her Saturday conversation with Variety, Siwa further clarified that her departure from the project was not related to Smith’s slap, but added, “I normally stay out of all politics, it’s not my gig. But, I will say that being kind to one another is very important. I think that can go both ways, kindness.”