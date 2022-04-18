Johnny Depp’s Doctor, Nurse Recall Bloody Hunt for His Severed Fingertip

A doctor and a nurse recounted the hunt for Johnny Depp’s severed fingertip, as testimony continued on Monday in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp suffered the injury in March 2015, while he was in Australia for the filming of the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Depp has accused Heard of throwing a bottle at him, severing the top of his middle finger. Heard has said that he likely cut his finger when he smashed a telephone, and her attorneys have pointed to text messages in which Depp admitted to cutting the finger himself.

Heard has alleged that during that fight, Depp beat her, choked her and sexually assaulted her. She has claimed that the assault left cuts on her arms and legs.

David Kipper, a concierge doctor, testified that he was called to the residence and cleaned Depp’s wound before taking him to the emergency room. He also said that he directed the staff to search the house for the missing fingertip.

Testifying via video deposition, Kipper said that Depp’s chef found it.

“He said he found it in the kitchen area,” Kipper said, adding that there was blood and broken glass in the house.

Kipper testified that Heard was there and she seemed upset. But the doctor did not notice that she had any injuries, and he said she did not seek medical attention.

Debbie Lloyd, a nurse who worked with Kipper, said that a house manager found the finger and brought it to the emergency room. Depp later had reconstructive surgery to repair the finger.

Kipper and Lloyd were hired to help Depp deal with drug abuse problems.

In testimony played for the jury last Thursday, Kipper said that after this incident, he had discussed withdrawing his care because Depp was not following the drug and alcohol protocols.

In a text message to Lloyd, Depp said he had “never heard of anyone being fired by their physician before,” and added that he was “kinda proud of that little fact, too.”

Depp later reconnected with the doctor and promised he would comply with the treatment.

Kipper and Lloyd also testified about an August 2014 episode, in which they traveled to Depp’s private island in the Bahamas to assist with a detox. The doctor and nurse stayed in yurts on the island.

Depp has accused Heard of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post column, in which she wrote about the backlash she received after claiming she was physically abused. Heard has countersued for $100 million, alleging that Depp’s attorney defamed her by accusing her of fabricating the abuse claims.

The trial is being held in a courtroom in Fairfax, Va. Depp is expected to take the stand on Tuesday, with cross-examination coming on Wednesday, according to a source close to Depp.