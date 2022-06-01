Jury Reaches Verdict in Defamation Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The jury has reached a verdict in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The verdict is set to be read at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. PT).

The attorneys from each side are expected to assemble shortly at the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va., to hear the jury’s decision. Depp will not be in attendance, and will watch from the United Kingdom. Heard has been awaiting the verdict in Virginia, and will be in court.

Depp has been appearing at concerts in the U.K. A spokesperson for Heard criticized Depp for not coming to court, saying “Your presence shows where your priorities are.”

The jurors — five men and two women — began deliberating on Friday afternoon, and were asked to decide whether Heard or Depp defamed each other in statements about their relationship.

Depp brought the $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, alleging that Heard had implicitly accused him of domestic violence in a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post. In the piece, Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” and spoke about the backlash she had received for speaking out. The op-ed did not cite Depp by name, but he alleged that it nevertheless had a devastating impact on his career.

Heard countersued in August 2020, alleging that Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, had defamed her when he accused her and her friends of orchestrating an “abuse hoax.” She testified that she has been hounded and threatened on social media on a daily basis since making her claims against Depp, and that her career has suffered as a result.

The two sides presented dramatically different versions of reality over the course of the six-week trial. Depp alleged that Heard was the real abuser, and that she had a “need for violence.” He acknowledged that the couple had arguments, but denied ever hitting Heard. Heard alleged that Depp had routinely hit her, particularly while either drunk or high.

The jurors heard from more than 60 witnesses, including the couple’s friends, relatives, employees, agents, doctors and therapists. The two sides presented conflicting expert testimony on psychiatry and social media analysis, as well as photographs, audio clips of the couple’s arguments, and numerous emails and text messages.

Depp had also filed suit in the United Kingdom after The Sun newspaper called him a “wife beater.” He lost that trial, as the judge ruled that Heard’s allegations are “substantially true.”