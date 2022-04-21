Jurors Shown Johnny Depp’s Graphic and Violent Text Messages

The jurors in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial were shown several text messages on Thursday in which he used violent and obscene language, and discussed copious drug and alcohol use.

Depp took the stand for the third consecutive day in a courtroom in Fairfax, Va., as his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continued. Depp claims that Heard lied when she accused him of hitting her, and is seeking $50 million in damages for the harm she caused to his career.

In his testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday, Depp denied that he had ever hit any woman. He also alleged that Heard had repeatedly attacked him, and had thrown a bottle at him, severing the tip of his middle finger. Depp testified that he would customarily flee to a bedroom or a bathroom to get away from Heard when she was violent.

On Thursday, Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn read aloud from messages in which Depp referred to himself as a “fucking savage” and a “lunatic,” and fantasized about killing Heard.

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” Depp wrote to actor Paul Bettany in June 2013. “I will fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

The text messages first surfaced during Depp’s libel trial against the publisher of The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom in 2020. In that case, the judge ruled that Heard’s abuse allegations were “substantially true,” and rejected Depp’s suit.

Rottenborn also read a message in which Depp referred to ex-wife Vanessa Paradis as “the French extortionist, ex-c—.”

Depp was asked about drug use, including with his friend Marilyn Manson.

“Yes, we drank together. We’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times,” Depp testified. “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so he would stop talking so much.”

Depp was also asked about a private plane flight from Boston to Los Angeles in 2014. Heard alleges that he slapped her and kicked her on the flight. Depp testified that he spent much of the flight sleeping in the bathroom, and denied that he had gotten violent.

In a text message describing the flight, Depp described himself as “an angry aggro engine in a fucking blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any fuck who got near.”

Rottenborn also asked Depp if he had destroyed hotel rooms.

“I have assaulted a couch or two, yes sir,” Depp responded.

On Wednesday, Depp’s attorney played audio clips of an argument between Depp and Heard, in which Heard admitting to “hitting” Depp and called him a “baby.”

Rottenborn played his own clip for the jury on Thursday, in which Heard expressed concern over Depp’s substance use and vomiting.

“Yes, you do vomit a lot,” Heard said on the tape. “This is news to you? This is affecting you a lot more than I thought it was.”