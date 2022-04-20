Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee.

“She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,” Depp testified. “The only thing I learned to do is exactly what I did as a child — retreat.”

Heard has accused Depp of repeatedly beating her, kicking her and choking her over the course of their relationship. Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she alluded to her domestic violence claims.

Depp began his testimony on Tuesday, denying that he had ever hit Heard, or any other woman. He said he was pursuing the lawsuit to clear the record of her “heinous and disturbing” allegations.

As his testimony continued Wednesday, Depp again emphasized that he never responded with violence.

“Violence is unnecessary,” he said. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you? I don’t think it works.”

He said that Heard would also berate him about his substance use. He said that the conflicts with Heard would prompt him to use more.

“The constant haranguing breaks you down,” he said. “I was more inspired by Ms. Heard to reach out for a numbing agent because of the constant clashes.”

Heard will take the stand later on in the trial, which is expected to wrap up by the end of May.