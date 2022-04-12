Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Defamation Trial Begins With Explosive Claims

Johnny Depp’s lawyers accused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of fabricating domestic violence claims against him in order to advance her own career, as a defamation trial got underway in Virginia on Tuesday.

Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, alleging that she devastated his career when she revived her allegations against him in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.

Heard’s attorneys, meanwhile, argued in their opening statement that her allegations are entirely true, and that she had a First Amendment right to express her views. Her attorney Ben Rottenborn argued that Depp is seeking to ruin Heard’s life by pursuing the lawsuit.

“For years, all Mr. Depp has wanted to do is humiliate Amber, to haunt her, to wreck her career,” Rottenborn argued, calling Depp “an obsessed ex-husband hellbent on revenge.”

The trial is expected to last about six weeks, as 11 jurors will be asked to sort through a mountain of documentary evidence and conflicting testimony to decide who is telling the truth.

Depp’s attorneys — Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez — noted that the Washington Post was published just before the release of “Aquaman,” in which Heard starred, and helped her portray herself as a sympathetic advocate.

“She presented herself as the face of the #MeToo movement — the virtuous representative of innocent women across the country and the world who have truly suffered abuse,” Vasquez said. “The evidence will show that was a lie.”

Heard has accused Depp of numerous instances of assault, including times when she alleges Depp grabbed her by the neck, threw her against a wall, choked her and punched her. She has filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp, alleging that his lawyer defamed her by accusing her of fabricating a hoax.

In his opening argument, Rottenborn noted that jurors will hear ample evidence about the couple’s relationship, but that they should keep their focus on her op-ed, which does not identify Depp by name.

“The article isn’t about Johnny Depp,” he argued. “The article is about the social change she is advocating.”

Chew argued that Heard’s allegations have caused severe harm to Depp’s career, because Hollywood studios do not want to face the backlash that comes with hiring someone accused of domestic violence.

“The evidence will show that Ms. Heard’s false allegations had a significant impact on Mr. Depp’s family and his ability to work in the profession he loved,” Chew said. “Ultimately this trial is about clearing Mr. Depp’s name of a terrible and false allegation.”

Depp has alleged that he was dropped from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise after Heard’s op-ed was published. But Rottenborn argued that Disney was discussing dropping him months earlier due to his erratic behavior.

“Any damages he suffered in his career were not because of of this op-ed,” Rottenborn told the jury. “It’s time to make Johnny take responsibility… It’s up to you, ladies and gentlemen, to make him do that.”

Depp lost a similar lawsuit in 2020 against The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom. The judge in that case found that Heard’s allegations were “substantially true,” and that therefore the newspaper did not defame him when it described her as a “wife beater.”