‘John Wick 4’ Will Be the Longest ‘John Wick’ Movie Yet: ‘We’re a Few Minutes’ Away From Locking Final Cut

“John Wick” fans better get ready for the longest “John Wick” movie yet, as filmmaker Chad Stahelski confirmed to Collider that the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be the franchise’s longest-running installment. Stahelski is only a few weeks away from locking the final cut of the movie.

“It’s longer than the other three, but not that long,” Chad Stahelski said. “We’re on the final stretch for picture lock, and then we have our VFX, music. But this is the furthest along I’ve ever been, this much in post. We love the music that we’ve got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences. VFX are going to be coming in throughout the rest of the year. But we’re dangerously close.”

“In our edit, as far as our picture lock goes, we’re within a few minutes of locking,” the director added. “Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done. There’s probably another few weeks of tweaking overall, then we lock picture and we’re about music, sound and the effects.”

While a specific “John Wick 4” runtime has not been revealed, the movie will run longer than two hours and 11 minutes since it’s the franchise’s most lengthy entry yet. The original “John Wick” ran 101 minutes, while “John Wick: Chapter 2” clocked in at 122 minutes. “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” ran even longer at 131 minutes.

The “John Wick” runtimes have all gotten longer with each movie, just as each chapter in the franchise has outgrossed its predecessor at the box office. The original “John Wick” earned $86 million worldwide in 2014 followed by $171.5 million for “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017 and $327.3 million for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in 2019.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” finds Keanu Reeves back in the title role. Plot details remain under wraps, but an action-packed teaser that debuted at Comic-Con found the title character brutalizing two opponents with nunchucks. The supporting cast includes Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Franchise mainstay Ian McShane is back as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters on May 23, 2023.