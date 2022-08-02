John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway

It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to do nuanced things…I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top ‘Iron Man’ in that universe.”

Femi Oguns, Boyega’s agent, told the publication that Boyega’s goal as an actor has always been “to disrupt the industry and also to make history,” adding, “For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box.”

Boyega has purposefully avoided playing enslaved people and drug dealers on screen in order to “disrupt” the system for Black performers. As Oguns added, “For John, it’s all about accountability. He doesn’t want to be defined by any stereotypical roles.”

Joining Marvel would give Boyega his second Disney-backed franchise following his role as Finn in three “Star Wars” movies, but the actor is staying focused on indies for now. Boyega’s Sundance thriller “Breaking” opens on Aug. 26, and he also stars opposite Viola Davis in the warrior epic “The Woman King,” in theaters Sept. 16 from Sony Pictures.