John Boyega and ‘Breaking’ Director Remember Michael K. Williams: ‘He Was Royalty on Our Set’

John Boyega will never forget the first time he met his “Breaking” co-star Michael K. Williams.

“He was bubbly,” Boyega told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere for the film on Wednesday. “The first time I met him, he accidentally walked into my trailer. We spoke, and we cheered each other on, gave each other words of encouragement, which is very important. And from then on, we were on set working. And it was great.”

“Breaking” marks Williams’ last film before he passed away almost a year ago from a drug overdose at age 54.

Karim Anderson, who was raised by Williams and considers him his father, also made an appearance at the premiere. Boyega and Anderson embraced for a moment and shared a few quiet words before continuing into the screening.

Karim Anderson and John Boyega attend the “Breaking” premiere in West Hollywood on Aug. 24. Eric Charbonneau

“Breaking” follows the true story of Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley as he takes several bank employees hostage after saying he was mistreated by Veterans Affairs. Williams played a hostage negotiator. The film also stars Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva and Connie Britton.

“He was royalty on our set,” director Abi Damaris Corbin said of Williams. “He was the godfather. He was the king. He turned up when I first met him with Beats [headphones] around his shoulders, because he had already started preparing for the role.”

Beharie teared up earlier in the week while talking about Williams at the premiere of her new comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

“He was one of the most generous people I had ever worked with. He came in to do my off-screen when we’re on the phone together,” she said. “Such a professional to come in and do my off-screen on his day off. I get so emotional just talking about him.”

Beharie added: “He lit up the screen in anything he had ever done. On set, he was just beautiful. He smelled like heaven. He walked in with a cape on one day. It was like silk. Every day was like a party. It was just, don’t waste a day.”

“Breaking” premieres in theaters Aug. 26.