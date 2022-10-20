Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios.

The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023.

Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures also involved as a producer.

Kinnaman is best known for his work in films like “The Suicide Squad” and shows such as “The Killing” and “House of Cards.” He currently plays the lead role in Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind.” He is slated to star in John Woo’s highly anticipated action-thriller, “Silent Night,” and “Sympathy for the Devil” opposite Nicolas Cage.

The deal was negotiated by Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings on behalf of Meridian Pictures; by Paradigm Talent Agency on behalf of Anderson; and by SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC.



Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.

