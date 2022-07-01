Joe Turkel, Bartender in the ‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’ Actor, Dies at 94

Joe Turkel, the prolific character actor well known for his roles in “The Shining” and “Blade Runner,” died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday, a representative has confirmed to Variety. He was 94.

A prolific performer with over 100 credits in various films and TV shows, Turkel is best known for his supporting roles in three Stanley Kubrick films, including his first feature “The Killing,” “Paths of Glory” and “The Shining,” where he played the often-parodied role of the ghostly bartender Lloyd. He also had a prominent role in the original 1982 “Blade Runner,” as eccentric replicant creator Eldon Tyrell.

Turkel was born in Brooklyn in 1927, and joined the U.S. Army at age 17, serving in Europe during World War II. Following the war, he moved to California to pursue acting, and landed his first film credit with “City Across the River” in 1948.

Over the course of the next four decades, Turkel worked extensively, with notable films including “King Rat,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” and his final film “The Dark Side of the Moon.” He also appeared in three of director Bert I. Gordon’s films: “Tormented,” “The Boy and the Pirates” and “Village of the Giants.”

On TV, he appeared in episodes of popular shows such as “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” “Sky King,” “Tales from the Darkside,” “The Lone Ranger,” “S.W.A.T,” “Adam-12,” “Ironside,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Ben Casey,” “The Untouchables,” “Dragnet,” “Miami Vice” and “Bonanza.” His final credit before retiring was a voice role in a 1997 “Blade Runner” video game spinoff.

According to a representative, prior to his death Turkel completed a memoir titled “The Misery of Success,” which his family plans to publish later this year.

Turkel is survived by his two sons, two daughter-in-laws and his brother David Turkel.