Joe Keery, Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge Starring in Romantic Heist ‘Marmalade’

Joe Keery, Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge are starring in “Marmalade,” a romantic heist from director Keir O’Donnell. The film was never formally announced, although some dribs and drabs about the project leaked out while it was shooting. Production wrapped this month in Minnesota.

According to the logline, the film follows a naive small-town man as he narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate. This is the directorial debut for O’Donnell, who also wrote the script. He is best known for his work in front of the camera on films such as “Ambulance,” “American Sniper” and “Wedding Crashers.”

“Marmalade” is produced by Tea Shop Productions’ James Harris and Mark Lane with Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg under the Signature Films banner, and in association with Jason Shapiro, Silver Lining Entertainment.

Keery portrays Steve Harrington in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and recently starred in Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy” and in the social media satire “Spree.” Morrone will star alongside Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the Amazon Studios series adaptation “Daisy Jones & The Six,” which is currently in post-production. She also appeared in “Never Goin’ Back” and “Mickey and the Bear.” Hodge next stars as Hawkman in “Black Adam,” the adaptation of the DC Comics series. He recently wrapped production on “Parallel Forests” and also stars and serves as an executive producer on Showtime’s “City on a Hill.” He appeared in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami.”

