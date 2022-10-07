President Biden’s First Year in Office Chronicled in HBO Documentary ‘Year One: A Political Odyssey’: Watch the Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

President Joe Biden’s turbulent first year in office is the focus of HBO’s forthcoming documentary, “Year One: A Political Odyssey.”

In the trailer, which Variety can exclusively reveal, the documentary chronicles Biden’s first year as president, from his inauguration in 2021 to the State of the Union speech in March. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker John Maggio, “Year One” explores the dynamics of the President’s inner circle, featuring archival news footage and insider interviews with secretary of state Antony Blinken, national security advisor Jake Sullivan, secretary of defense Lloyd Austin, CIA director William Burns and White House chief of staff Ron Klain, among other members of Biden’s cabinet.

After the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, Biden’s presidency began amid turmoil in the nation and the continued global pandemic. The documentary delves into several historical events under Biden’s first year, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the rise of autocratic regimes worldwide and renewed conflicts with nuclear superpowers Russia and China. “Year One” also captures the nation’s effort to immunize against COVID-19, along with the fragile relations between the U.S. and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The documentary is produced by Caroline Cannon and Caroline Pahl. HBO’s Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller serve as executive producers, while Tina Nguyen is a senior producer. “Year One” is executive produced by New York Times journalist David Sanger.

“Year One: A Political Odyssey” will premiere Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the full trailer below.