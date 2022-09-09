Joe Arroyo Salsa Biopic Goes to Latido (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rebellion,” a feature about the late salsa singer Joe Arroyo from Jose Luis Rugeles, has been acquired for international sales by Latido Films.

Rugeles, whose previous feature “Alias María” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and was Colombia’s Oscar submission, takes a non-linear approach in “Rebellion,” drifting through moments in Arroyo’s life and psyche from childhood through to life end. “Rebellion” explores memory, addiction and Arroyo’s deep connection to song composition. The soundstrack features several of his famous songs.

“In his genius, our character creates, recreates and performs songs, without knowing if theyre the product of his creativity or part of his obsessed mind,” said lead producer Federico Duran of Rhayuela Films.

The soundtrack features musicians who played with Arroyo.

Latido head Antonio Saura said, “This film blends really well with our passion for music movies, our love for great movies from Colombia and our continuous support for movies that present a director’s vision’ and can advance storytelling in very creative ways.”

The biopic stars Jhon Naváez (“Pájaros de Verano”) as Arroyo. Angie Cepeda (“Encanto”) plays his wife Mary and Martín Seefeld (“Los Simuladores”) plays his manager and confidante.