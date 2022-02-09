Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Oscars for Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man’ for Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t understand how “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lost out on an Oscar nomination for best picture to “Don’t Look Up.” The late-night host used the Feb. 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to call out Academy voters for snubbing “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned rave reviews and has become of the highest-grossing films ever made with nearly $750 million in the U.S. and $1.7 million worldwide.

“How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel asked viewers. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not.”

“Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Don’t Look Up’ got a 46% and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has 90%. For god’s sake, ‘Jackass Forever’ has an 89%,” Kimmel added. “Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award? You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie ‘Spider-Man.’ And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” only managed to earn one Oscar nomination this year. The superhero tentpole will compete in the visual effects category. “Don’t Look Up” earned a total of four Oscar nominations, including best picture. However, none of the film’s cast broke into the acting races. The additional Oscar noms for “Don’t Look Up” are for original screenplay, film editing and original score.

The Academy changed its rules this year to ensure there was a fixed number of 10 best picture nominees. While the hope was that expanding the field could open the door for blockbuster films such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or the James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” to break into the race, no such thing happened this year. Marvel’s “Black Panther” and DC’s “Joker” remain the only comic book movies to earn Oscar nominations for best picture.

Winners for the 2022 Oscars will be announced Sunday, March 27.