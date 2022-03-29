Jim Carrey Slams ‘Spineless’ Oscars Audience for Will Smith Standing Ovation: ‘I Was Sickened’

Jim Carrey is criticizing Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation when it was announced at the Oscars that he won best actor for “King Richard.” Smith’s Oscar victory occurred several minutes after he slapped Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the documentary feature category. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved last year after revealing she has alopecia.

“I was sickened,” Carrey told CBS’ Gayle King (via HuffPost). “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Carrey said Smith “should’ve been” escorted out of the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Rock. King noted that Chris Rock declined to file a police report about the incident, but Carrey claimed that was only because the comedian “didn’t want the hassle.”

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey said. “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Carrey concluded, “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment.”

Will Smith issued an apology to Rock on the night after the Oscars, writing, “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Carrey is currently on a press tour promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The family tentpole sequel opens in theaters April 8.