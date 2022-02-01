Jessie Buckley, Vicky Krieps, Fiona Shaw to Star in ‘Hot Milk’

Jessie Buckley, Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps have signed on to star in “Hot Milk,” the debut directorial feature from “Colette” screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

The film is based on Deborah Levy’s best-selling novel about a mother and daughter, Rose and Sofia, who travel to a Spanish clinic in the hoping of finding a cure for Rose’s paralysis.

Shaw (“Killing Eve”) will play Rose, while Buckley, who recently appeared in “The Lost Daughter,” will play her daughter Sofia. Krieps (“Phantom Thread”) will appear as an “enigmatic traveller” called Ingrid whom Sofia becomes friendly with, much to her controlling mother’s ire.

The film explores the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship against the hot and atmospheric backdrop of Almería in Spain.

“Hot Milk” is in pre-production and will start shooting in Almería in Sept. 2022. Sales will launch at the European Film Market with HanWay Films representing worldwide sales rights.

Lenkiewicz is known for writing “Disobedience,” with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, and “Colette,” starring Keira Knightley.

“Hot Milk” is produced by Oscar-nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Christine Langan (“The Lost King”) and developed by Langan’s Bonnie Productions together with Film4. Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek exec produce for Film4.

“I couldn’t ask for a bolder, more seductive script for Bonnie Productions’ first film than ‘Hot Milk,'” Langan said in a statement. “From Deborah Levy’s hypnotic, powerful novel of longing, guilt and love, Rebecca has crafted a tense, visceral, cinematic script and brought together a magnificent triumvirate in Fiona, Jessie and Vicky. It’s inspiring to work with this deep seam of female talent and to support Rebecca’s vision as director in bringing ‘Hot Milk’ to the big screen.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added: “We are such fans of Rebecca’s incredible talent and it was a joy to work on ‘Colette.’ To be launching her debut as a director is a huge privilege and ‘Hot Milk’ fits perfectly alongside her incredible female driven body of work.”

Lenkiewicz is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Buckley by United Agents and CAA, Shaw by Independent Talent and Krieps by CAA.